How will homebound individuals receive their COVID-19 vaccine?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to West Virginia’s coronavirus task force, help for homebound West Virginians is on the way.

During Wednesday’s “Vaccinate West Virginia” town hall, Maj. Gen. James Hoyer said that the state is working hard to organize ways to get the COVID-19 into the arms of people who cannot leave their homes for reasons like medical issues or lack of transportation.

Hoyer said the state is working with volunteer organizations to deliver vaccines to those who can’t come to vaccination sites. He also pointed out that there is a specific block to check for homebound residents on the state’s online registration.

For information about how to register for the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the WVDHHR’s website or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Info Line: 1-833-734-0965.