Coronavirus Updates

How will homebound individuals receive their COVID-19 vaccine?

Coronavirus in West Virginia

by: Bailey Brautigan

Posted: / Updated:
Countdown to the Big Game on WOWK
February 07 2021 06:00 pm

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to West Virginia’s coronavirus task force, help for homebound West Virginians is on the way.

During Wednesday’s “Vaccinate West Virginia” town hall, Maj. Gen. James Hoyer said that the state is working hard to organize ways to get the COVID-19 into the arms of people who cannot leave their homes for reasons like medical issues or lack of transportation.

Hoyer said the state is working with volunteer organizations to deliver vaccines to those who can’t come to vaccination sites. He also pointed out that there is a specific block to check for homebound residents on the state’s online registration.

For information about how to register for the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the WVDHHR’s website or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Info Line: 1-833-734-0965.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS