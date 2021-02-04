How will you be notified when it’s your turn to receive your COVID-19 vaccine?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—13 News has received dozens of emails from West Virginians all asking the same question: How will I know when it’s my turn to get the COVID-19 vaccine?

During Wednesday’s “Vaccinate West Virginia” town hall, State Health Officer and Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health Dr. Ayne Amjad explained that it all depends on which communication preference you selected when you signed up through the DHHR’s online registration.

You will have the option to send a test notification to make sure your contact information is correct.

Once your county receives new doses of vaccine, those who have pre-registered through the DHHR’s website will be contacted with vaccination site location, day and time.

For information about how to register for the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the WVDHHR’s website or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Info Line: 1-833-734-0965.