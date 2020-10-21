Huntington holds health fair aimed at vulnerable populations

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — In Huntington, the Marshall University Health Department and others put on a special health fair today aimed at some of the community’s most vulnerable residents.

The event at the A.D. Lewis Center was quite a large one. There was a section for vendors to share health resources, a booth for free flu shots, and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department held a drive-thru COVID testing site on the corner.

“We want to promote health, we want to let individuals know, as well as minorities know, that their health matters.” LaDawna Walker Dean, coordinator for the West Virginia Minority Health Institute

Representatives from Marshall University manned a vendor booth at the fair, aiming to connect people with local resources. (Photo Courtesy: 13 News Reporter Natalie Wadas)

“This is the second annual West Virginia Minority Health initiative drive-thru fair. We’re offering free COVID-19 testing, free flu-shots towards minorities and the community, and students.” LaDawna Walker Dean, coordinator for the West Virginia Minority Health Institute

Put on by UniCare Health Plan of West Virginia, Marshall University’s Department of Public Health, and the West Virginia Minority Health Institute, this event is free to anyone and everyone who needs these crucial protections during the pandemic.

A worker at the health fair holds up a sign, advertising free COVID-19 testing. (Photo Courtesy: 13 News Reporter Natalie Wadas)

“Minorities as well as African Americans in the state of West Virginia, we actually bear the burden of most diseases in West Virginia. We want to inform the community of these preventative diseases that basically they can actually go to the doctor, be treated. It’s preventable healthcare.” LaDawna Walker Dean, coordinator for the West Virginia Minority Health Institute

Folks who came to the event say they are grateful to have access to these free services in such uncertain times.

“I feel it’s a good opportunity for anybody to come by, really. It’s in a good area.” Jackie McComas, attended the health fair

A worker from Walgreens prepares to administer a free flu shot at the health fair. (Photo Courtesy: 13 News Reporter Natalie Wadas)

Giving important drive-thru care to those who need it most, in a fast, accessible manner, and also:

“Combating health disparities in Cabell County as well as the State of West Virginia.” LaDawna Walker Dean, coordinator for the West Virginia Minority Health Institute

The event runs until 6:00pm at the A.D. Lewis Center in Huntington.

If you are unable to attend, the West Virginia Minority Institute has additional resources on their website.

