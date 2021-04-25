J&J vaccine is back, community weighs in

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The single-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine is now back in use after the Food and Drug Administration lifted its temporary pause Saturday.

The J&J vaccine put a scare on the nation as the FDA banned it from use after six women developed rare blood clots after receiving the vaccine. At least one died.

“I’ve already had the Pfizer vaccine, both of them and I feel really good about it but knowing what to do about the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, I would not get it, being a woman especially,” Kathy Lewis, who shared her thoughts on the vaccine said.

States throughout the country have now started administering the vaccine again, but the vaccine now comes with a warning label stating that most cases of the clotting disorder have occurred in women between the ages of 18 and 49.

The head of the National Institutes of Health, Dr. Francis Collins, says the J&J poses fewer side effects than common aspirin. Even after the J&J scare, some people still trust the vaccine since nearly eight million doses have been given.

“I’d encourage them to do their research. I’ve done a lot of that just because I wanted to know for my own daughter that’s in her twenties and I feel like I would feel safe about her getting the vaccine,” Tracy Chapman, who shared her thoughts on the vaccine said.

Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb agrees with Dr. Collins saying people who are against getting vaccinated need to be better informed.

“I think a portion of those people we can reach with better education in getting the vaccine into the hands of people they trust like their local physicians,” Gottlieb said.

People who are Johnson and Johnson vaccine hesitant have two other choices, Pfizer and Moderna, but makes some question the safety of all three vaccines.

“Something as serious as this and they can’t really get a containment on it or have a real plan for anything, makes me question everything at that point,” Paul Wiseman, who shared his thoughts on the vaccine said.

Although the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is being used again, a new worry about the two other vaccines has emerged since almost eight percent of those who got their initial Pfizer or Moderna shots have missed their second doses.

Follow Moriah Davis on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news