West Virginia announces $1 million lottery, scholarships, other prizes

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has announced details about a new COVID-19 incentive program, including giving away $1 million.
Justice says the program starts on Sunday, June 20 and will run until Wednesday, Aug. 4. It will be a lottery-style drawing for residents of West Virginia who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine.
The first round of prizes to be given away include:
- (2) Full four-year scholarships to any West Virginia institution for kids ages 12 to 25-years-old
- (2) Brand-new, custom-outfitted trucks
- (25) Weekend getaways” to West Virginia State Parks
- (5) Lifetime hunting and fishing licenses
- (5) Custom hunting rifles
- (5) Custom hunting shotguns
- $1 million
The governor says $1 million will be given out each week.
The grand prize will be $1.588 million with the runner up winning 588,000 on Wednesday, Aug. 4.
Anyone who has been vaccinated in West Virginia is eligible to enter to win these prizes.
A website to register to enter the lottery is still under development.
