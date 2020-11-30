CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — During his briefing, WV Gov. Justice announces hospitals to cut back on elective surgeries due to more COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

Justice says he and his team are looking to pinpoint counties to slow down the spread of COVID-19, particularly in counties that border other states, particularly Pennsylvania and Ohio.

This restriction will last for 45 days.

Justice also announced during there may be more stringent matters and restrictions may be coming on Wednesday, Dec. 2.