Justice: COVID-19 vaccines may be available in mid-December

UPDATE: 12:03 p.m. Nov. 24, 2020 – Gov. Jim Justice announced during his briefing that he’ll issue an executive order next week to set up the task force to be in charge of vaccine distribution throughout West Virginia.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — During his semi-daily press conference Wednesday, Nov. 25, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says two COVID-19 vaccines may be available in West Virginia by mid-December.

Justice says the first batch of vaccine will be coming from Pfizer and should be arriving between December 10-12, with the Moderna vaccine following.

The governor says both vaccines require two shots. There is a 21-day gap for the Pfizer vaccine and 28 days for the Moderna vaccine.