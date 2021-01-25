Justice gives COVID-19 update

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is giving a semi-daily COVID-19 update to the Mountain State at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 25.
Today, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has deployed the first COVID-19 vaccination pre-registration tool. This will allow people who want to receive the vaccine to pre-register online.
The DHHR says 106.4% of the COVID-19 vaccine doses allotted as first doses have been administered. Officials say the number exceeds 100% due to additional doses in some vials, allowing for an additional 10,058 inoculations. 40,258 West Virginians have been fully vaccinated against the virus.
State health officials have reported 44 COVID-19 deaths since Saturday, Jan. 23 and reported more than 2,224 cases.
