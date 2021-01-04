Justice gives first COVID-19 update of New Year

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice gives his first semi-daily COVID-19 of the New Year at approximately 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 4.

WV COVID-19 data for Jan 4, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

WV County Alert System map for Jan 4, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

As of 10 a.m. this morning, a total of 1,396 West Virginians have died due to the virus and the state has reported 91,886 total cases.

Of the 103,375 COVID-19 vaccine doses West Virginia has received, it has administered 52,221 doses.

43 of West Virginia’s 55 counties are in red on today’s County Alert System map. Counties in orange include Kanawha, Mason, Fayette, Summers, McDowell, Harrison, Randolph, Tucker, and Morgan counties with Calhoun County in gold.