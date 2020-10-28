Justice gives WV COVID-19 update

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is giving an update on COVID-19 in the Mountain State at approximately 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28.

Today the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed four new deaths in the Mountain State from COVID-19 as well as 23,064 total cases. There were also eight COVID-19 related deaths reported yesterday, Tuesday, Oct. 27. The state has reported 436 deaths since the pandemic started.

Later today at 3:30 p.m. on the North Steps of the West Virginia Capitol Building, Justice says he will award a total of $1.6 million in several Transportation Alternatives and Recreational Trails Program grants. These grants will benefit the Metro Valley region of West Virginia.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.