CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Health officials say 34 more West Virginians have died due to COVID-19 bringing the state's total to 1,228 deaths related to the virus.

The WV DHHR confirmed the deaths of an 80-year-old male from Jefferson County, an 83-year-old female from Fayette County, a 68-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 90-year-old female from Hancock County, a 73-year-old female from Pocahontas County, an 87-year-old female from Fayette County, a 56-year-old male from Ohio County, a 77-year-old female from Pocahontas County, a 73-year-old male from Monongalia County, an 81-year-old female from Summers County, a 46-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 77-year-old female from Pocahontas County, a 92-year-old female from Brooke County, a 79-year-old female from Pocahontas County, a 63-year-old male from Brooke County, a 90-year-old female from Brooke County, a 66-year-old male from Wyoming County, an 89-year-old male from Wood County, a 65-year-old male from Fayette County, an 80-year-old female from Hancock County, a 94-year-old female from Greenbrier County, an 88-year-old female from Monongalia County, a 95-year-old male from Hancock County, a 90-year-old male from Summers County, an 80-year-old female from Randolph County, an 81-year-old male from Hancock County, an 89-year-old female from Hancock County, an 85-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 79-year-old male from Taylor County, a 62-year-old female from Hancock County, a 90-year-old female from Putnam County, an 84-year-old female from Greenbrier County, a 93-year-old female from Ohio County, and a 75-year-old female from Kanawha County.