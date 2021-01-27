Justice to give COVID-19 update

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is set to give a COVID-19 update at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27.
West Virginia has confirmed total of 1,953 deaths due the pandemic and has reported 117,775 total COVID-19 since March.
West Virginia continues to show outstanding vaccination numbers with 95.2% of the 179,900 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine allotted as the first doses administered in the state. Of the 98,500 allotted as second doses, 46.8%, or 46,094 doses, have been administered.
