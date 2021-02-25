Kanawha-Charleston Health Department holds COVID-19 vaccine clinic for veterans

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for veterans, veterans’ spouses, and veterans’ caregivers today between 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
“We are happy to be able to pay it forward by offering COVID-19 vaccines to the people who have served our country in the armed forces,” said Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston.
Working with the West Virginia COVID-19 registration system and with local veterans’ associations, the health department was able to schedule 400 appointments.
All appointments have been scheduled.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.