Kanawha-Charleston Health Department holds COVID-19 vaccine clinic for veterans

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for veterans, veterans’ spouses, and veterans’ caregivers today between 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

“We are happy to be able to pay it forward by offering COVID-19 vaccines to the people who have served our country in the armed forces,” said Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston.

Working with the West Virginia COVID-19 registration system and with local veterans’ associations, the health department was able to schedule 400 appointments.

All appointments have been scheduled.