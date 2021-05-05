Kanawha-Charleston Health Departments plans to vaccinate 12 to 15-year olds

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has announced plans to vaccinate students between the ages of 12 and 15 throughout Kanawha County once the Federal Food and Drug Administration approves the use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for them.

At this time, the vaccine is approved for those age 16 and older.

“We continue to see a significant portion of our COVID-19 cases in young people, so vaccinating those ages 12 through 15 should cut down on disease spread in the county,” said Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. “We will be ready to go once the FDA gives the green light.”

KCHA plans will include:

Surveying parents of Kanawha County Schools students about vaccine interest and deploy strike teams to vaccinate students in that age group at schools throughout the county. The goal will be to begin vaccinations in schools next week.

Offering vaccinations at Kanawha County Schools’ “Summer Academy” June 7 through 30.

Holding a large-scale COVID-19 vaccination clinic geared toward those age 12 and older and their families on Saturday, May 15 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

Working with multiple camps, fairs, and festivals throughout the summer to provide vaccinations for those age 12 and older as well as the general public

Kanawha County will release a public service announcement to motivate those age 12 and older to receive the vaccine, as well as social media campaigns and educational material.

After the FDA approval, KCHD will immediately open appointments to those age 12 and older to receive vaccinations on site.

Partner with Kanawha County Schools and community partners to hold additional vaccination clinics before the beginning of the school year.