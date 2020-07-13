Kanawha Circuit Court’s office closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Circuit Clerk’s Office will be closed until the end of the week after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The announcement came in a press release Sunday evening. The building will be closed until July 17. According to the release, the employee had not been in the building since July 2nd. All other employees who had contact with the positive employee have been told to quarantine through the end of this week.

Dr. Sherri Young comment, “Our thoughts are with the positive employee and we continue to be concerned with those who have been in contact with them. Out of an abundance of caution, I suggested those who had contact with the employee quarantine and have offered testing for those who had direct contact.”