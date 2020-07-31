Kanawha Co. volunteer fire departments to receive $100k in COVID support funds

Charleston WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County volunteer fire departments will receive $100,000 to help provide emergency support in the battle against COVID-19.

Each department will receive $1,000 and an additional $49.56 per call answered by the department since the pandemic began. Emergency checks are being issued to the departments.

“Our Volunteer Fire Departments answer calls at all times of the day and night,” Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper said. “They do not get paid for the emergency services they provide. They deserve these funds during this unprecedented time.

Allocation of the funds was determined by the Kanawha County Firefighter Mutual Aid Association and the Director of Emergency Management.

The funding breakdown includes:

Clendenin – $5,797.62

Pinch – $10,347.94

Malden – $6,242.76

Rand – $2,285.96

Belle – $2,978.40

Cedar Grove – $3,077.32

Glasgow – $2,681.64

Smithers – $1,098.92

Handley – $1,247.30

Montgomery – $1,049.46

Pratt – $2,187.04

East Bank – $4,313.82

Cabin Creek – $2,830.02

Chesapeake – $2,137.58

Marmet – $3,819.22

Loudendale – $2,533.26

Alum Creek – $2,830.02

Davis Creek – $3,324.62

Jefferson – $5,006.26

Lakewood – $2,285.96

Tornado – $3,225.70

West Side – $6,143.84

Tyler Mountain – $8,171.70

Institute – $5,055.72

Sissonville – $6,193.30

Frame – $3,126.78

“It is one thing to obligate funding, it is another thing to deliver critically needed funding. We are

delivering the funds and the Volunteer Fire Departments desperately need these funds,” Commissioner Ben Salango said.

“We must provide the resources our Volunteer Fire Departments need,” Commissioner Henry C.

Shores added. “They are risking their lives daily and they need our support especially during this pandemic.”

