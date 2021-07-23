Kanawha County announces jump in COVID-19 cases

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County jumped to 86 on Friday.
This is up 11 from the 75 active cases reported on Thursday.
Here are the updated numbers for Kanawha County:
- Total cases: 15,767, Up 11
- Confirmed cases: 13,055, Up 7
- Probable cases: 2,712, Up 4
- Active cases: 86, up 11
- Recovered cases: 13,358, no change
- Deaths: 324, no change
