Kanawha County announces jump in COVID-19 cases

A 3-D rendering of the coronavirus (Getty Images).

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County jumped to 86 on Friday.

This is up 11 from the 75 active cases reported on Thursday.

Here are the updated numbers for Kanawha County:

Total cases: 15,767, Up 11

Confirmed cases: 13,055, Up 7

Probable cases: 2,712, Up 4

Active cases: 86, up 11

Recovered cases: 13,358, no change

Deaths: 324, no change