Kanawha County announces jump in COVID-19 cases

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County jumped to 86 on Friday.

This is up 11 from the 75 active cases reported on Thursday.

Here are the updated numbers for Kanawha County:

  • Total cases:  15,767, Up 11
  • Confirmed cases: 13,055, Up 7
  • Probable cases: 2,712, Up 4
  • Active cases: 86, up 11
  • Recovered cases: 13,358, no change
  • Deaths: 324, no change

