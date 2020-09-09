Kanawha County Assessor’s Office employee tests positive for COVID-19

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Kanawha County Assessor’s Officer employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Kanawha County Commission Officials say they are working with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department to ensure health and safety guidelines are followed.

“At this time, my thoughts are with my employee and their family. As for the operation of the Assessor’s Office, we will continue to follow all safety protocols, including wearing masks and social distancing in our offices,” said Sallie Robinson, Kanawha County Assessor.

Officials also say KCHD will do contact tracing and the National Guard has been contacted to sanitize the office where the employee worked.

