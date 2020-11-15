Kanawha County Clerk’s office closes due to COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Clerk’s Office’s main office will be closed until further notice after two additional employees tested positive for COVID-19.

There are now six COVID-19 cases from the County Clerk’s office in total.

According to the Kanawha County Commission, the Record Room and Voter’s Registration Office will remain open.

Anyone who needs help with recording, marriage certificates, death certificates, birth certificates or issues relating to bookkeeping can contact the Clerk’s Office by phone (304)-357-0240 or by email at doddd@kanawha.us