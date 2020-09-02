Kanawha County confirms three additonal COVID-19 deaths Wednesday

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County health officials are reporting three additional deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to 41.
The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department announced 80 new cases Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 1,565 cases since the pandemic begain.
Health officials say active cases are at 444, and recovered cases are at 1,080.
