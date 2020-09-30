Coronavirus Updates

Kanawha County COVID-19 deaths reach 80

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County health officials are reporting two additional deaths in Kanawha County.

Kanawha-Charleston Health Department officials confirm the deaths of a 68-year-old male and a 61-year-old male, bringing the total number of deaths in Kanawha County to 80. These deaths are not reflected in today’s statewide COVID-19 numbers.

As of Wednesday, Sept. 30, KCHD officials also report 2,822 total cases of COVID-19 in Kanawha County, with 2,786 confirmed cases, 36 probable cases and 993 active cases.

At this time, there are 1,749 Kanawha County residents who have recovered from COVID-19.

