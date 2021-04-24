Kanawha County employee tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Kanawha County employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford says he was notified that one of his employees in the Kanawha County Judicial Annex has tested positive for the virus Saturday, April 24.

Health Department officials say they will complete contact tracing for those who have been in direct contact with the employee.

“I care greatly for the Sheriff’s Office employees and their families. I hope this employee recovers quickly from this serious illness. The employee is in my thoughts and prayers,” stated Sheriff Mike Rutherford.

“This is a matter of great concern. We will follow the advice and guidance of the Kanawha Charleston Health Department,” stated Kanawha County Commission President W. Kent Carper.