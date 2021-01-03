Kanawha County goes red on WV County Alert Map

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — State health officials have placed Kanawha County in red on Sunday’s County Alert System map.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says Kanawha County changed from orange to red on the map with a 8.38% positivity rate and a 56.30% infection rate.

Officials say Kanawha County has seen an average of 152 case per day in the last three days.

“I believe the increase in cases in Kanawha County is a direct correlation to gatherings during the Christmas Holiday. While we encouraged the community to have small gatherings with their immediate families, we know that some still had large family gatherings, which resulted in community spread of the virus. I am fearful that we will see the same results from the New Year’s Holiday…“I am encouraged by the fact that we are receiving doses of the Pfizer and Moderna Vaccines and are putting shots in arms, but we cannot let our guard down just because people are being vaccinated. We must continue to wear our masks, socially distance and wash our hands.” Dr. Sherri Young, Chief Health Officer and Executive Director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department

County health officials also say additional vaccination clinics will be announced as doses are received.