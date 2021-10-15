Kanawha County has now had more than 400 COVID-19 related deaths since start of pandemic

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 134 new cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, October 15.

Two more deaths were reported: a 46-year-old male who was unvaccinated and a 73-year-old male who was unvaccinated. This brings the total number of people who have died from COVID-19 to 401.

Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.

Total Cases 24,008 Up 134 Confirmed Cases 19,959 Up 123 Probable Cases 4,049 Up 11 Active Cases 755 Down 20 Recovered Cases 22,825 Up 152 Deaths 401 Up 2