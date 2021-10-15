Kanawha County has now had more than 400 COVID-19 related deaths since start of pandemic

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 134 new cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, October 15.
Two more deaths were reported: a 46-year-old male who was unvaccinated and a 73-year-old male who was unvaccinated. This brings the total number of people who have died from COVID-19 to 401.
Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.
|Total Cases
|24,008
|Up 134
|Confirmed Cases
|19,959
|Up 123
|Probable Cases
|4,049
|Up 11
|Active Cases
|755
|Down 20
|Recovered Cases
|22,825
|Up 152
|Deaths
|401
|Up 2
