All Roads Lead To Halloween 2021
October 31 2021 12:00 am

Kanawha County has now had more than 400 COVID-19 related deaths since start of pandemic

Coronavirus in West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus delta variant. (File/Getty)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 134 new cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, October 15.

Two more deaths were reported: a 46-year-old male who was unvaccinated and a 73-year-old male who was unvaccinated. This brings the total number of people who have died from COVID-19 to 401.

Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.

Total Cases24,008Up 134
Confirmed Cases19,959Up 123
Probable Cases4,049Up 11
Active Cases755Down 20
Recovered Cases22,825Up 152
Deaths401Up 2

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS