Kanawha County health leaders give advice to those who received J&J vaccine

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Thousands of doses of the Johnson and Johnson shot have been administered in West Virginia. 1,888 of those were given in Kanawha County.

Now, health leaders are reacting to the news of six people, all women, suffering blood clots following the J&J vaccine.

So far, according to Dr. Sherri Young, health officer at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, no severe side effects have been reported in the county. However, KCHD is monitoring CAMC Neurology to see if any similar cases have been reported since giving the vaccine.

Young said if you haven’t had any side effects within three weeks of receiving the shot, there’s no cause for concern.

“For those who are concerned about symptoms or complications, or have risk factors, here is what you need to look for. Severe head ache, abnormal swelling in the lower extremities, or symptoms of a blood clot. Chest pain, chest tightness, difficulty breathing… those are symptoms you would look for because they are either pre-cursors or symptoms of CVST.”

The pause has also affected several future vaccine clinics in the Mountain State. Some of those clinics will be cancelled all together, while others switch to Moderna.

According to Young, there is no need to fear or be cautious when receiving other vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna because they are made differently than J&J.