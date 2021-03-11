Kanawha County health leaders reflect on COVID-19 progress ahead of year anniversary

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Until mid-March of 2020, cases of people becoming sick with COVID-19 was somebody else’s concern. It was happening somewhere else. No one could predict what was about to happen in the Mountain State.

“Nobody had any idea a year ago that this was what it was going to be. That we were going to be wearing masks a year later, just getting to vaccinations, and just reopening,” said Dr. Sherri Young, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

The Kanawha County Health Command began to set up on March 13. One week later, the first case arrived in the county.

“I think we were prepared. We looked at things as information became available about COVID-19 and sat down and developed plans and processes as health command set up those processes and those processes continued to go throughout the pandemic,” explained Monica Mason, deputy director at the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority.

Since then, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has gone from struggling to receive COVID-19 tests to now vaccinating thousands of people. It’s a leap of progress, but health leaders say we’re not out of the woods yet.

“We’re happy to report our hospitalizations are much lower and our cases are much lower. It’s still cautiously optimistic as we see different variants and the possibilities of those variants as we open up to travel and other things,” Young said.

In just a year, there have been more than 12,000 COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County, and those numbers continue to rise daily.

“Even though we went through surges where we would have 200 cases a day and getting masses of people tested, we’re back where 11 or 12 cases a day doesn’t sound like a lot but that’s where we were when we shut everything down a year ago.”

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Board meeting will be held at 4:30 p.m. tonight to discuss the progress made.

