Kanawha County inches closer to 11,000 total COVID-19 cases

by: Ashley Haycraft

February 07 2021 06:00 pm

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Local health officials have reported 78 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 10,957.

Kanawha-Charleston Health Department officials say of the total COVID-19 cases, active cases have decreased to 1,856. Kanawha residents who have recovered have increased to 8,876, an increase of 101.

Kanawha County has lost 225 residents to the virus.

