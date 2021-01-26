Kanawha County inches closer to 11,000 total COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A big courtroom battle played out much of this afternoon between West Virginia's teachers' unions and the WV State Board of Education. The court ruled in favor of the BOE, saying it has the right to keep schools reopened.

As with so many things these days, the court hearing was conducted by Zoom with the lawyers, press and public able to participate online. Teachers have been trying to block the state-mandated return to the classroom because not all teachers and staff have been vaccinated. The state argues the Constitution allows the state to make the ultimate decisions.