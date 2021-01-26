Kanawha County inches closer to 11,000 total COVID-19 cases

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Local health officials have reported 78 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 10,957.
Kanawha-Charleston Health Department officials say of the total COVID-19 cases, active cases have decreased to 1,856. Kanawha residents who have recovered have increased to 8,876, an increase of 101.
Kanawha County has lost 225 residents to the virus.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.