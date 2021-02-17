Kanawha County leads COVID-19 vaccines in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Mountain State health officials have administered 94% of total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine currently allotted to the state.

WV COVID-19 data for Feb. 17, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 398,635 doses of both the first and second dose of the vaccine have been administered, with Kanawha County leading the state in the most vaccinations. Kanawha has administered 54,801 doses of both vaccines and Monongalia County follows with 29,178 total doses administered.

WV COVID-19 data for Feb. 17, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Health officials have confirmed nine new deaths from COVID-19, including a 66-year-old female from Mercer County, an 83-year-old female from Wyoming County, a 90-year-old female from Fayette County, a 79-year-old male from Taylor County, a 95-year-old male from Harrison County, an 80-year-old female from Greenbrier County, a 70-year-old male from Grant County, a 68-year-old male from Grant County, and an 83-year-old female from Wayne County.

West Virginia has reported 2,225 total deaths related to COVID-19.

Health officials have reported 289 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of reported cases to 128,405. Active cases have dropped to 10,522.

WV County Alert System map for Feb. 17, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

115,685 people have recovered from the virus in West Virginia.

10 counties are in orange on the County Alert System map. Lewis County moved from gold to orange overnight. Lincoln County moved to gold overnight and Logan county moved to green. Mineral County moved to yellow.

There are 13 gold counties, 14 yellow counties, and 18 green counties.

Number of COVID-19 cases per county: Barbour (1,161), Berkeley (9,471), Boone (1,528), Braxton (766), Brooke (1,975), Cabell (7,591), Calhoun (218), Clay (370), Doddridge (450), Fayette (2,576), Gilmer (683), Grant (1,041), Greenbrier (2,368), Hampshire (1,485), Hancock (2,559), Hardy (1,252), Harrison (4,769), Jackson (1,642), Jefferson (3,541), Kanawha (11,735), Lewis (1,000), Lincoln (1,195), Logan (2,612), Marion (3,592), Marshall (2,966), Mason (1,742), McDowell (1,328), Mercer (4,123), Mineral (2,565), Mingo (2,075), Monongalia (7,650), Monroe (928), Morgan (905), Nicholas (1,145), Ohio (3,554), Pendleton (613), Pleasants (792), Pocahontas (577), Preston (2,488), Putnam (4,090), Raleigh (4,530), Randolph (2,349), Ritchie (600), Roane (486), Summers (693), Taylor (1,068), Tucker (492), Tyler (605), Upshur (1,626), Wayne (2,571), Webster (285), Wetzel (1,054), Wirt (341), Wood (6,882), Wyoming (1,702).