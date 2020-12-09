Kanawha County loses three more lives due to COVID-19

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Three more people in Kanawha County have died due to COVID-19.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirms the deaths of an 83-year-old male, an 80-year-old male and a 75-year-old male. Kanawha County has lost 156 total lives due to the virus.

County health officials also confirm 49 news COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 6,813 total cases, with 6,076 confirmed cases and 737 probable cases.

There are 1,449 active COVID-19 cases and 5,208 Kanawha County residents who have recovered from the virus.

KCHD and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority have scheduled their 100th drive-up COVID-19 testing event on Monday, Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Schoenbaum Center, on Central Avenue, Charleston.