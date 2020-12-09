Kanawha County loses three more lives due to COVID-19

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Three more people in Kanawha County have died due to COVID-19.
The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirms the deaths of an 83-year-old male, an 80-year-old male and a 75-year-old male. Kanawha County has lost 156 total lives due to the virus.
County health officials also confirm 49 news COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 6,813 total cases, with 6,076 confirmed cases and 737 probable cases.
There are 1,449 active COVID-19 cases and 5,208 Kanawha County residents who have recovered from the virus.
KCHD and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority have scheduled their 100th drive-up COVID-19 testing event on Monday, Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Schoenbaum Center, on Central Avenue, Charleston.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.