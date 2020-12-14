Kanawha County marks 100th COVID-19 testing event

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — County health officials mark the 100th drive-thru COVID-19 testing event in Kanawha County.
The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority hosted the testing will take place at the Schoenbaum Family Enrichment Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 14.
Prior to Monday’s testing event, Kanawha County has administered a total of 31,464 COVID-19 tests and 9,386 influenza vaccinations.
There are no more mass testing sites scheduled for the rest of the week but if COVID-19 tests are available at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department my appointment.
