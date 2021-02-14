Coronavirus Updates

Kanawha County marks 245th COVID-19 death

Coronavirus in West Virginia

by: Ashley Haycraft

Posted: / Updated:

A 3d render of a Coronavirus or COVID-19

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Local health officials have confirmed Kanawha County’s 245th COVID-19 related death.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirms the death of 77-year-old man.

Health officials also report 58 new COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County, bringing the total number of cases to 11,813. Active COVID-19 cases have risen to 1,355 due to the new cases reported.

10,213 Kanawha County residents have recovered from the virus.

Kanawha County is in yellow on the County Alert System map.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS