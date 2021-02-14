Kanawha County marks 245th COVID-19 death

A 3d render of a Coronavirus or COVID-19

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Local health officials have confirmed Kanawha County’s 245th COVID-19 related death.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirms the death of 77-year-old man.

Health officials also report 58 new COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County, bringing the total number of cases to 11,813. Active COVID-19 cases have risen to 1,355 due to the new cases reported.

10,213 Kanawha County residents have recovered from the virus.

Kanawha County is in yellow on the County Alert System map.