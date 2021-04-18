Coronavirus Updates
Kanawha County marks 310th COVID-19 death

Coronavirus in West Virginia

by: Ashley Haycraft

Posted: / Updated:

KANAWHA COUNTY (WOWK) — Kanawha County health officials confirm another death, bringing the total reported deaths related to COVID-19 to 310.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirm the death of a 72-year-old woman.

Health department officials also announced 35 new cases from Saturday. The county now has 14,281 total COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County.

Active cases are at 594, up 34 from Saturday and 13,377 people have recovered from the virus in the county.

Kanawha County is in orange on the Department of Health and Human Resource’s County Alert System map.

