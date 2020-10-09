Coronavirus Updates

Kanawha County moves to gold on County Alert System

Coronavirus in West Virginia

by: Ashley Haycraft

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy: West Virginia Dep. of Health and Human Resources

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County had changed from yellow to gold on the County Alert System today, Friday, Oct. 9.

The county had been in yellow for three day straight according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resource website.

Joining Kanawha in gold is Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Jackson, Putnam, Randolph and Upshur counties.

Meanwhile, Cabell, Doddridge, Harrison, Logan and Mingo counties are in orange. Morgan, Wirt and Nicholas counties are in yellow.

On Saturday, Oct. 10., the School Alert map will be released at 5 p.m. and it will determine which counties will have in-person classes or will have remote learning.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

WOWK 13 NEWS