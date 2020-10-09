Kanawha County moves to gold on County Alert System

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County had changed from yellow to gold on the County Alert System today, Friday, Oct. 9.

The county had been in yellow for three day straight according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resource website.

Joining Kanawha in gold is Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Jackson, Putnam, Randolph and Upshur counties.

Meanwhile, Cabell, Doddridge, Harrison, Logan and Mingo counties are in orange. Morgan, Wirt and Nicholas counties are in yellow.

On Saturday, Oct. 10., the School Alert map will be released at 5 p.m. and it will determine which counties will have in-person classes or will have remote learning.

