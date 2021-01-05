Coronavirus Updates

Kanawha County reaches new milestone of 200th COVID-19 death

Coronavirus in West Virginia

by: Ashley Haycraft

Posted: / Updated:

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Kanawha County health officials have reported two more COVID-19 deaths. The county has now recorded 200 deaths related to the virus throughout the pandemic.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirms the deaths of an 81-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman.

As of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, the KCHD also report 60 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 9,356 total COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County. Of those, active cases have decreased to 1877, since yesterday by 22 cases.

Recoveries have increased by 80 since Sunday, Jan, 3. A total of 7,279 residents in Kanawha County have recovered from COVID-19.

