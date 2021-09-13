Kanawha County records 103 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 103 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Kanawha County.
Five more COVID-19-related deaths were also reported: a 50-year-old female, a 54-year-old male, and an 82-year-old male who were not fully vaccinated and an 80-year-old male and an 86-year-old male who were fully vaccinated.
The following are updated numbers for Kanawha County:
|Total cases
|20,046
|Up 103
|Confirmed cases
|16,568
|Up 79
|Probable cases
|3,478
|Up 24
|Active cases
|2,212
|Down 167
|Recovered cases
|17,457
|Up 265
|Deaths
|359
|Up 5
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.