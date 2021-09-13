Kanawha County records 103 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 103 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Kanawha County.

Five more COVID-19-related deaths were also reported: a 50-year-old female, a 54-year-old male, and an 82-year-old male who were not fully vaccinated and an 80-year-old male and an 86-year-old male who were fully vaccinated.

The following are updated numbers for Kanawha County:

Total cases 20,046 Up 103 Confirmed cases 16,568 Up 79 Probable cases 3,478 Up 24 Active cases 2,212 Down 167 Recovered cases 17,457 Up 265 Deaths 359 Up 5 COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County as of Monday, September 13, 2021