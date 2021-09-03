Kanawha County records 167 new COVID-19 cases

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—On Friday, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department reported 167 new COVID-19 cases. This brings the total number of cases reported in the county since the pandemic began to 18,686.
Below are the COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County for Friday, September 3.
|Total cases
|18,686
|up 167
|Confirmed cases
|15,417
|up 149
|Probable cases
|3,269
|up 18
|Active cases
|1,712
|up 28
|Recovered cases
|16,632
|up 139
|Deaths
|342
|—
