Kanawha County records 167 new COVID-19 cases

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—On Friday, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department reported 167 new COVID-19 cases. This brings the total number of cases reported in the county since the pandemic began to 18,686.

Below are the COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County for Friday, September 3.

Total cases 18,686 up 167 Confirmed cases 15,417 up 149 Probable cases 3,269 up 18 Active cases 1,712 up 28 Recovered cases 16,632 up 139 Deaths 342 — Numbers from the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department