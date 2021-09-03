Countdown to WVU Football Season Opener All Roads Lead to Mountaineer Game Day
September 04 2021 03:30 pm

Kanawha County records 167 new COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus in West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—On Friday, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department reported 167 new COVID-19 cases. This brings the total number of cases reported in the county since the pandemic began to 18,686.

Below are the COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County for Friday, September 3.

Total cases18,686up 167
Confirmed cases15,417up 149
Probable cases3,269up 18
Active cases1,712up 28
Recovered cases16,632up 139
Deaths342
Numbers from the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS