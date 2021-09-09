Kanawha County records 178 new COVID-19 cases

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 178 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in the county on Thursday.
Three more deaths were also recorded: a 58-year-old male, a 72-year-old male, and a 43-year-old male. None of these people were fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
|Total Cases
|19,413
|Up 178
|Confirmed Cases
|16,016
|Up 150
|Probable Cases
|3,397
|Up 28
|Active Cases
|2,000
|Up 100
|Recovered Cases
|17,060
|Up 75
|Deaths
|353
|Up 3
