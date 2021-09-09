Kanawha County records 178 new COVID-19 cases

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 178 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in the county on Thursday.

Three more deaths were also recorded: a 58-year-old male, a 72-year-old male, and a 43-year-old male. None of these people were fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Total Cases 19,413 Up 178 Confirmed Cases 16,016 Up 150 Probable Cases 3,397 Up 28 Active Cases 2,000 Up 100 Recovered Cases 17,060 Up 75 Deaths 353 Up 3 Kanawha-Charleston Health Department numbers for Thursday, September 9