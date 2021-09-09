Kanawha County records 178 new COVID-19 cases

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 178 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in the county on Thursday.

Three more deaths were also recorded: a 58-year-old male, a 72-year-old male, and a 43-year-old male. None of these people were fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Total Cases19,413Up 178
Confirmed Cases16,016Up 150
Probable Cases3,397Up 28
Active Cases2,000Up 100
Recovered Cases17,060Up 75
Deaths353Up 3
Kanawha-Charleston Health Department numbers for Thursday, September 9

