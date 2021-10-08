Kanawha County reports 106 more COVID-19 deaths

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 106 new cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, October 8.
No new deaths were reported.
Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.
|Total Cases
|23,252
|Up 106
|Confirmed Cases
|19,326
|Up 94
|Probable Cases
|3,926
|Up 12
|Active Cases
|757
|Down 137
|Recovered Cases
|22,105
|Up 243
|Deaths
|390
|—-
