October 31 2021 12:00 am

Kanawha County reports 106 more COVID-19 deaths

Coronavirus in West Virginia

FILE – Single coronavirus cell with DNA strands and white blood cells (Photo: Getty Images)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 106 new cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, October 8.

No new deaths were reported.

Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.

Total Cases23,252Up 106
Confirmed Cases19,326Up 94
Probable Cases3,926Up 12
Active Cases757Down 137
Recovered Cases22,105Up 243
Deaths390—-

