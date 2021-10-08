Kanawha County reports 106 more COVID-19 deaths

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) - A man and woman in Scioto County are facing child endangerment and other charges after a 4-year-old was taken to the hospital.

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, says they received a call around 3 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7 that a child had been taken to King's Daughters Medical Center on Scioto Trail. The child was then taken to Sothern Ohio Medical Center and then flown to Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus.