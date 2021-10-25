Kanawha County reports 112 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 112 new cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, October 25.
Two more deaths were reported: a 61-year-old female who was unvaccinated and a 50-year-old female who was unvaccinated. This brings the total number of people who have died from COVID-19 to 428.
Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.
|Total Cases
|24,882
|Up 112
|Confirmed Cases
|20,638
|Up 93
|Probable Cases
|4,184
|Up 19
|Active Cases
|501
|Up 10
|Recovered Cases
|23,893
|Up 51
|Deaths
|428
|Up 2
