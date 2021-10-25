All Roads Lead To Halloween 2021
October 31 2021 12:00 am

Kanawha County reports 112 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Coronavirus in West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus delta variant. (File/Getty)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 112 new cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, October 25.

Two more deaths were reported: a 61-year-old female who was unvaccinated and a 50-year-old female who was unvaccinated. This brings the total number of people who have died from COVID-19 to 428.

Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.

Total Cases24,882Up 112
Confirmed Cases20,638Up 93
Probable Cases4,184Up 19
Active Cases501Up 10
Recovered Cases23,893Up 51
Deaths428Up 2

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS