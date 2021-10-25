Kanawha County reports 112 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 112 new cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, October 25.

Two more deaths were reported: a 61-year-old female who was unvaccinated and a 50-year-old female who was unvaccinated. This brings the total number of people who have died from COVID-19 to 428.

Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.

Total Cases 24,882 Up 112 Confirmed Cases 20,638 Up 93 Probable Cases 4,184 Up 19 Active Cases 501 Up 10 Recovered Cases 23,893 Up 51 Deaths 428 Up 2