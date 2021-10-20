Kanawha County reports 120 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 120 new cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, October 20.
Six more deaths were reported: an 88-year-old male who was vaccinated, an 81-year-old male who was unvaccinated, a 49-year-old male who was unvaccinated, a 77-year-old male who was vaccinated, a 60-year-old male who was unvaccinated, and a 76-year-old female who was unvaccinated. This brings the total number of people who have died from COVID-19 to 418.
Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.
|Total Cases
|24,423
|Up 120
|Confirmed Cases
|20,306
|Up 104
|Probable Cases
|4,117
|Up 16
|Active Cases
|782
|Up 120
|Recovered Cases
|23,223
|—–
|Deaths
|418
|Up 6
