October 31 2021

Kanawha County reports 120 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

Coronavirus in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 120 new cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, October 20.

Six more deaths were reported:  an 88-year-old male who was vaccinated, an 81-year-old male who was unvaccinated, a 49-year-old male who was unvaccinated, a 77-year-old male who was vaccinated, a 60-year-old male who was unvaccinated, and a 76-year-old female who was unvaccinated. This brings the total number of people who have died from COVID-19 to 418.

Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.

Total Cases24,423Up 120
Confirmed Cases20,306Up 104
Probable Cases4,117Up 16
Active Cases782Up 120
Recovered Cases23,223—–
Deaths418Up 6

