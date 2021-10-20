Kanawha County reports 120 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 120 new cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, October 20.

Six more deaths were reported: an 88-year-old male who was vaccinated, an 81-year-old male who was unvaccinated, a 49-year-old male who was unvaccinated, a 77-year-old male who was vaccinated, a 60-year-old male who was unvaccinated, and a 76-year-old female who was unvaccinated. This brings the total number of people who have died from COVID-19 to 418.

Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.

Total Cases 24,423 Up 120 Confirmed Cases 20,306 Up 104 Probable Cases 4,117 Up 16 Active Cases 782 Up 120 Recovered Cases 23,223 —– Deaths 418 Up 6