Kanawha County reports 120 new COVID-19 cases

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 120 new cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, October 13.
No new deaths were reported.
Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.
|Total Cases
|23,713
|Up 120
|Confirmed Cases
|19,693
|Up 92
|Probable Cases
|4,020
|Up 28
|Active Cases
|714
|Up 23
|Recovered Cases
|22,603
|Up 97
|Deaths
|396
|—-
