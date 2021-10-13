Coronavirus Updates
Kanawha County reports 120 new COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 120 new cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, October 13.

No new deaths were reported.

Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.

Total Cases23,713Up 120
Confirmed Cases19,693Up 92
Probable Cases4,020Up 28
Active Cases714Up 23
Recovered Cases22,603Up 97
Deaths396—-

