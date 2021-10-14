Kanawha County reports 161 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 161 new cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, October 14.

Three more deaths were also reported: a 94-year-old female who was vaccinated, an 84-year-old male who was unvaccinated, and a 70-year-old who was unvaccinated.

Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.

Total Cases 23,874 Up 161 Confirmed Cases 19,836 Up 143 Probable Cases 4,038 Up 18 Active Cases 775 Up 61 Recovered Cases 22,700 Up 97 Deaths 399 Up 3