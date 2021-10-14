Kanawha County reports 161 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 161 new cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, October 14.
Three more deaths were also reported: a 94-year-old female who was vaccinated, an 84-year-old male who was unvaccinated, and a 70-year-old who was unvaccinated.
Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.
|Total Cases
|23,874
|Up 161
|Confirmed Cases
|19,836
|Up 143
|Probable Cases
|4,038
|Up 18
|Active Cases
|775
|Up 61
|Recovered Cases
|22,700
|Up 97
|Deaths
|399
|Up 3
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.