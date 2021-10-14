All Roads Lead To Halloween 2021
Kanawha County reports 161 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Coronavirus in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 161 new cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, October 14.

Three more deaths were also reported: a 94-year-old female who was vaccinated, an 84-year-old male who was unvaccinated, and a 70-year-old who was unvaccinated.   

Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.

Total Cases23,874Up 161
Confirmed Cases19,836Up 143
Probable Cases4,038Up 18
Active Cases775Up 61
Recovered Cases22,700Up 97
Deaths399Up 3

