Kanawha County reports 183 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 183 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kanawha County as of Thursday, September 16, 2021.
Four more COVID-19-related deaths were also reported: a 23-year-old female who was unvaccinated, a 61-year-old female who was unvaccinated, a 65-year-old female who was unvaccinated and a 65-year-old female who was vaccinated.
Below are the updated numbers for Kanawha County:
|Total cases
|20,518
|Up 183
|Confirmed cases
|16,972
|Up 157
|Probable cases
|3,546
|Up 26
|Active cases
|2,233
|Up 183
|Recovered cases
|17,918
|—-
|Deaths
|367
|Up 4
