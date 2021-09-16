Kanawha County reports 183 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 183 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kanawha County as of Thursday, September 16, 2021.

Four more COVID-19-related deaths were also reported: a 23-year-old female who was unvaccinated, a 61-year-old female who was unvaccinated, a 65-year-old female who was unvaccinated and a 65-year-old female who was vaccinated. 

Below are the updated numbers for Kanawha County:

Total cases20,518Up 183
Confirmed cases16,972Up 157
Probable cases3,546Up 26
Active cases2,233Up 183
Recovered cases17,918—-
Deaths367Up 4
Updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County as of Thursday, September 16, 2021

