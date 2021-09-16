Kanawha County reports 183 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 183 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kanawha County as of Thursday, September 16, 2021.

Four more COVID-19-related deaths were also reported: a 23-year-old female who was unvaccinated, a 61-year-old female who was unvaccinated, a 65-year-old female who was unvaccinated and a 65-year-old female who was vaccinated.

Below are the updated numbers for Kanawha County:

Total cases 20,518 Up 183 Confirmed cases 16,972 Up 157 Probable cases 3,546 Up 26 Active cases 2,233 Up 183 Recovered cases 17,918 —- Deaths 367 Up 4 Updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County as of Thursday, September 16, 2021