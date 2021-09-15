Kanawha County reports 192 new COVID-19 cases

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Kanawha County health officials have reported 192 new COVID-19 cases.
This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 20,335.
There are no new COVID-19 deaths reported at this time, leaving the total death total at 363.
Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County:
|Total cases
|20,335
|Up 192
|Confirmed cases
|16,815
|Up 168
|Probable cases
|3,520
|Up 24
|Active cases
|2,050
|Up 141
|Recovered cases
|17,922
|Up 51
|Deaths
|363
|—-
Kanawha County is currently in red on the Department of Health and Human Resource website.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.