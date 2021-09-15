Kanawha County reports 192 new COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus in West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Kanawha County health officials have reported 192 new COVID-19 cases.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 20,335.

There are no new COVID-19 deaths reported at this time, leaving the total death total at 363.

Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County:

Total cases20,335Up 192
Confirmed cases16,815Up 168
Probable cases3,520Up 24
Active cases2,050Up 141
Recovered cases17,922Up 51
Deaths363—-
Kanawha County COVID-19 Data as of Wednesday, Sept. 15 (Courtesy: Kanawha-Charleston Health Department)

Kanawha County is currently in red on the Department of Health and Human Resource website.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS