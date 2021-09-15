Kanawha County reports 192 new COVID-19 cases

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Kanawha County health officials have reported 192 new COVID-19 cases.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 20,335.

There are no new COVID-19 deaths reported at this time, leaving the total death total at 363.

Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County:

Total cases 20,335 Up 192 Confirmed cases 16,815 Up 168 Probable cases 3,520 Up 24 Active cases 2,050 Up 141 Recovered cases 17,922 Up 51 Deaths 363 —- Kanawha County COVID-19 Data as of Wednesday, Sept. 15 (Courtesy: Kanawha-Charleston Health Department)

Kanawha County is currently in red on the Department of Health and Human Resource website.