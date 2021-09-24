Coronavirus Updates

Kanawha County reports 241 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Coronavirus in West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – Single coronavirus cell with DNA strands and white blood cells (Photo: Getty Images)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 241 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kanawha County as of Friday, September 24, 2021.

Two new deaths were reported. 

Below are the updated numbers for Kanawha County:

Total cases21,580Up 241
Confirmed cases17,880Up 207
Probable cases3,700Up 34
Active cases1,257Down 156
Recovered cases19,948Up 395
Deaths375Up 2
Updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County as of Friday, September 24, 2021

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS