Kanawha County reports 241 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 241 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kanawha County as of Friday, September 24, 2021.
Two new deaths were reported.
Below are the updated numbers for Kanawha County:
|Total cases
|21,580
|Up 241
|Confirmed cases
|17,880
|Up 207
|Probable cases
|3,700
|Up 34
|Active cases
|1,257
|Down 156
|Recovered cases
|19,948
|Up 395
|Deaths
|375
|Up 2
