Kanawha County reports 241 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 241 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kanawha County as of Friday, September 24, 2021.

Two new deaths were reported.

Below are the updated numbers for Kanawha County:

Total cases 21,580 Up 241 Confirmed cases 17,880 Up 207 Probable cases 3,700 Up 34 Active cases 1,257 Down 156 Recovered cases 19,948 Up 395 Deaths 375 Up 2 Updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County as of Friday, September 24, 2021