Kanawha County reports 250th COVID-19 death

by: Ashley Haycraft

KANAWHA COUNTY (WOWK) — Health officials say Kanawha County has reported its 250th COVID-19 deaths.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirms the deaths of a 75-year-old woman.

Health officials have also reported 29 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 11,977 total COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County. Active cases have decreased by 286 since Friday, Feb. 19. There are 1,089 active cases.

Recovery cases have increased by 314. 10,638 residents in Kanawha County have recovered from the virus.

Kanawha currently remains in yellow on the County Alert System map on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources website.

