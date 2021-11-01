Kanawha County reports 36 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 36 new cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, November 1.

One more death was reported: a 66-year-old male who was unvaccinated. This brings the total number of people who have died from COVID-19 to 435.

Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.

Total Cases 25,366 Up 36 Confirmed Cases 21,084 Up 32 Probable Cases 4,282 Up 5 Active Cases 445 Down 1 Recovered Cases 24,486 Up 37 Deaths 435 Up 1