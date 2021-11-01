Kanawha County reports 36 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 36 new cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, November 1.
One more death was reported: a 66-year-old male who was unvaccinated. This brings the total number of people who have died from COVID-19 to 435.
Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.
|Total Cases
|25,366
|Up 36
|Confirmed Cases
|21,084
|Up 32
|Probable Cases
|4,282
|Up 5
|Active Cases
|445
|Down 1
|Recovered Cases
|24,486
|Up 37
|Deaths
|435
|Up 1
