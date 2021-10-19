Coronavirus Updates
October 31 2021 12:00 am

Kanawha County reports 56 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Coronavirus in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 56 new cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, October 19.

Thress more deaths were reported:  an 81-year-old male who was unvaccinated, a 63-year-old female who was unvaccinated, and a 53-year-old male who was partially vaccinated.  This brings the total number of people who have died from COVID-19 to 412.

Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.

Total Cases24,303Up 156
Confirmed Cases20,202Up 36
Probable Cases4,101Up 20
Active Cases662Down 100
Recovered Cases23,229Up 153
Deaths412Up 3

