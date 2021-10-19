Kanawha County reports 56 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 56 new cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, October 19.
Thress more deaths were reported: an 81-year-old male who was unvaccinated, a 63-year-old female who was unvaccinated, and a 53-year-old male who was partially vaccinated. This brings the total number of people who have died from COVID-19 to 412.
Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.
|Total Cases
|24,303
|Up 156
|Confirmed Cases
|20,202
|Up 36
|Probable Cases
|4,101
|Up 20
|Active Cases
|662
|Down 100
|Recovered Cases
|23,229
|Up 153
|Deaths
|412
|Up 3
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.