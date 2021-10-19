Kanawha County reports 56 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 56 new cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, October 19.

Thress more deaths were reported: an 81-year-old male who was unvaccinated, a 63-year-old female who was unvaccinated, and a 53-year-old male who was partially vaccinated. This brings the total number of people who have died from COVID-19 to 412.

Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.

Total Cases 24,303 Up 156 Confirmed Cases 20,202 Up 36 Probable Cases 4,101 Up 20 Active Cases 662 Down 100 Recovered Cases 23,229 Up 153 Deaths 412 Up 3