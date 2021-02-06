Kanawha County reports 57 new COVID-19 cases

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Local health officials report 57 new COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County.
The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported a total of 11,510 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. Active COVID-19 cases have dropped to 1,344, down 39 from Friday, Feb. 5.
96 new recoveries have been reported, with 9,927 people who have recovered from COVID-19 in Kanawha County.
239 deaths have been reported in Kanawha County.
Kanawha County is in gold on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resource’s County Alert System map.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.