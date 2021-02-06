Coronavirus Updates
Coronavirus Updates
Countdown to the Big Game on WOWK
February 07 2021 06:00 pm

Kanawha County reports 57 new COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus in West Virginia

by: Ashley Haycraft

Posted: / Updated:

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Local health officials report 57 new COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported a total of 11,510 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. Active COVID-19 cases have dropped to 1,344, down 39 from Friday, Feb. 5.

96 new recoveries have been reported, with 9,927 people who have recovered from COVID-19 in Kanawha County.

239 deaths have been reported in Kanawha County.

Kanawha County is in gold on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resource’s County Alert System map.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS