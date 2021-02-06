Kanawha County reports 57 new COVID-19 cases

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Local health officials report 57 new COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported a total of 11,510 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. Active COVID-19 cases have dropped to 1,344, down 39 from Friday, Feb. 5.

96 new recoveries have been reported, with 9,927 people who have recovered from COVID-19 in Kanawha County.

239 deaths have been reported in Kanawha County.

Kanawha County is in gold on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resource’s County Alert System map.