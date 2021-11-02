Kanawha County reports 64 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

FILE – Single coronavirus cell with DNA strands and white blood cells (Photo: Getty Images)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 64 new cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, November 2.

One more death was reported: a 72-year-old male who was partially vaccinated and a 79-year-old male who was unvaccinated.

Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.

Total Cases 25,430 Up 64 Confirmed Cases 21,132 Up 48 Probable Cases 4,298 Up 16 Active Cases 442 Down 3 Recovered Cases 24,551 Up 65 Deaths 437 Up 2