Kanawha County reports 64 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 64 new cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, November 2.
One more death was reported: a 72-year-old male who was partially vaccinated and a 79-year-old male who was unvaccinated.
Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.
|Total Cases
|25,430
|Up 64
|Confirmed Cases
|21,132
|Up 48
|Probable Cases
|4,298
|Up 16
|Active Cases
|442
|Down 3
|Recovered Cases
|24,551
|Up 65
|Deaths
|437
|Up 2
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.